Leading human rights group calls Israel an ‘apartheid’ state

JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading Israeli human rights group has begun describing both Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single “apartheid” regime. It’s an explosive term Israel’s government vehemently rejects. A report by the group B’Tselem acknowledges that Palestinians live under different forms of Israeli control in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and within Israel itself. But it says that in the entire area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, they have fewer rights than Jews. For a respected Israeli organization to adopt a term long seen as taboo even by many critics of Israel points to a broader shift in the debate over the Mideast conflict.