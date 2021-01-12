Man arrested in Eau Claire for role in Capitol violence

(WQOW) – A man has been arrested in Eau Claire for his role in the violence that unfolded at the United States Capitol last week.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Kevin Daniel Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire on Tuesday and will be in federal court later Tuesday afternoon.

Wisconsin court records show that during a 2019 divorce, Loftus was a resident of Chippewa Falls. It is not immediately clear if he still calls Chippewa home.

Authorities have not said what charges are being recommended.

