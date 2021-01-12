Meredith Anding Jr., member of the ‘Tougaloo Nine,’ dies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A member of the “Tougaloo Nine” college students who famously participated in a library “read-in” in segregated Mississippi 60 years ago has died. Meredith C. Anding Jr. was 79. His son Armaan Anding says his father was diagnosed with leukemia. He had been sick since March. He died Friday in Brandon, Mississippi. The Tougaloo Nine were students at the historically Black institution Tougaloo College. Their peaceful sit-in took place on March, 27, 1961. It is widely considered the first student protest of segregation at a public institution in Mississippi.