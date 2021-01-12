Mexican regulators ban showing president’s full conferences

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s election regulatory agency has announced it will ban media outlets from transmitting at full length President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily morning news conferences. The ban announced Tuesday is to ensure equity in the country’s June congressional elections. Those campaigns start April 4, as does the ban. Media ad purchases and air time are strictly regulated under Mexican electoral law. The hours-long, free-wheeling press conferences have become staple viewing for many Mexicans. Stations won’t be able to broadcast them without interruption, but can quote from them until the June 6 vote is over. The decision by the independent Federal Electoral Institute may further fuel López Obrador’s feud with independent regulatory bodies.