New electric car charging station installed in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. - (WXOW) - The City of La Crescent installed two electric vehicle charging stations next to the event center and hotel in hopes of promoting low-carbon transportation options throughout the community.

With a $3,030 Seed Grant from the Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs), the City of La Crescent installed multiple two level electric vehicle charging stations.

Sustainability coordinator Jason Ludwigson said the CERTs team is a product of the University of Minnesota who is focused on sustainability initiatives within the state. Their southeast team provides grants to cities and municipalities to increase sustainability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Part of that is promoting and encouraging electric vehicle use and that's what the charger here is intended to do," said Ludwigson.

He explained that it works with fully electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles that have the ability to be plugged-in. The charger is available to anyone to use. They hope it encourages people to go electric.

"This is kind of more of the infrastructure side, trying to develop a network of electric vehicle charging stations so that people feel comfortable and confident that if they have an electric vehicle, they will have reliable and accessible places to charge it," said Ludwigson.