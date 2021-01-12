No. 7 Michigan faces stiff test against 2 ranked opponents

Michigan has rolled through the first part of its schedule, beating two ranked opponents while opening the season with 10 straight wins. The Wolverines face a stiff challenge this week in an always-tough Big Ten if they’re going to keep it going. One of six unbeaten teams left in Division I, No. 7 Michigan faces No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 23 Minnesota in a span of four days. Michigan has won four of its five conference games by at least nine points and is seventh in the KenPom.com ratings.