Skip to Content

No. 7 Michigan faces stiff test against 2 ranked opponents

1:25 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

Michigan has rolled through the first part of its schedule, beating two ranked opponents while opening the season with 10 straight wins. The Wolverines face a stiff challenge this week in an always-tough Big Ten if they’re going to keep it going. One of six unbeaten teams left in Division I, No. 7 Michigan faces No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 23 Minnesota in a span of four days. Michigan has won four of its five conference games by at least nine points and is seventh in the KenPom.com ratings.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content