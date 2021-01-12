No. 7 Michigan routs No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists, and No. 7 Michigan remained unbeaten with another dominant performance, routing No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54. The Wolverines turned this Big Ten showdown into a blowout with a 43-6 run that spanned parts of both halves. It was another masterpiece for coach Juwan Howard’s team, which has beaten three ranked teams in a row by an average of 22.3 points. Franz Wagner had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan. D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 20 points.