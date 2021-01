Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WXOW) Onalaska improved to 6-0 with a 65-42 win over Chippewa Falls Tuesday night in a battle of ranked teams.

Onalaska came in ranked 4th in the latest wissports.net Div. 2 coaches poll.

Chippewa Falls was ranked 9th in Div. 1.

Gavin McGrath led Onalaska with 22 points and 8 rebounds.

Sam Kick chipped in 15 points as well.