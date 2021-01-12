Skip to Content

One vehicle crash leads to another

Cameron Street Bridge reopened about an hour after a vehicle crash near and on the bridge.
Vehicle crashes closed the bridge during the morning commute on 1/12/2021. The bridge reopened about an hour after police arrived.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) The Cameron Street Bridge closed for a time this morning.

La Crosse Police say the incident began about 7:35 when a driver ran a red light, causing a collision near the base of the bridge on Third Street.

That collision slowed traffic on the bridge, leading to another crash in the middle of the bridge.

That limited traffic to one lane. Drivers could only travel south after leaving the bridge until it closed.

The bridge reopened about 8:35 AM. Police report minor injuries to some of those involved.

