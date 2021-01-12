Parents charged with murder in lice-linked death get bail

IVEY, Ga. (AP) — Parents charged with the murder of their 12-year-old daughter have been granted bail because prosecutors haven’t yet sought their indictment by a grand jury. Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and John Joseph “Joey” Yozviak were each granted $100,000 bail Monday. Both remained jailed Monday night in Wilkinson County. Yozviak and Horton are both charged with child cruelty and second-degree murder. Investigators said in September that Kaitlyn Yozviak may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years. Assistant District Attorney Brent Cochran says prosecutors still await autopsy results and medical tests. Cochran couldn’t say when he expects autopsy results or when the case could go before grand jurors.