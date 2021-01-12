PBS lawyer resigns after being caught in Veritas sting

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer who worked for PBS has resigned after being caught in a right wing sting operation describing President Donald Trump as ‘close to Hitler.’ Michael Beller, a contracts lawyer, was recorded offering political opinions in what appeared to be a barroom conversation with a woman. It was released by Project Veritas. The conservative group is known for using undercover tactics to reveal supposed liberal bias. PBS said the lawyer did not speak on behalf of PBS and wasn’t involved in any editorial decisions. PBS spokesman Jeremy Gaines says that ‘there is no place for hateful rhetoric’ at the public broadcasting outlet.