PHOTO ESSAY: Lotusland’s Japanese Garden an outdoor getaway

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The botanical gardens at Lotusland near Santa Barbara, California, offer a meditative retreat outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak. The Japanese Garden there reopened in 2019 after a $6 million, 11-year renovation. Footpaths are lined with Japanese-style vintage lanterns and plants such as azaleas, bamboo, camellias and star magnolias. Trees include cherry blossoms and gingko. An antique Buddha statue along one path serenely holds a floral offering beneath a Japanese maple. Changes in the recent renovation included a new koi pond and viewing deck and handicapped-accessible footpaths and bridges. Lotusland’s gardens were created on a 37-acre estate about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.