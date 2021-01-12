Pompeo cancels last trip abroad as concerns of violence grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled what would have been his final official trip abroad as concerns grow over potential violence at next week’s presidential inauguration. Less than 18 hours after announcing that Pompeo would be traveling to Brussels this week to close out his tenure as America’s top diplomat, the department said Tuesday it had pulled down all senior-level overseas travel, including the secretary’s. Officials say the cancellation of Pompeo’s trip was intended to support the transition to the incoming Biden administration and is not related to fears of violence.