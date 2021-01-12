Second lawmaker in lockdown tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second Democratic member of the House who was forced to go into lockdown during last week’s violent siege at the Capitol has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington says she has tested positive. She criticized Republican members of Congress who declined to wear a mask when it was offered to them. Some members of Congress huddled for hours at a secure location, while others were in the room for a shorter period. Jayapal says too many Republicans have refused to take the virus seriously. She’s calling for fines for lawmakers who don’t wear a mask at the Capitol.