Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:31 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, Paton-Churdan 30

Glenwood 61, Harlan 49

Springville 60, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Iowa City West, ppd.

New Hampton vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 57, Madrid 14

Akron-Westfield 39, West Sioux 36

Alburnett 43, East Buchanan, Winthrop 40

Ames 56, Marshalltown 13

Atlantic 71, Clarinda 35

Audubon 52, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 49

Ballard 46, Winterset 39

Baxter 54, Colo-NESCO 34

Beckman, Dyersville 48, Mount Vernon 25

Bellevue 60, North Cedar, Stanwood 30

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 43, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, CAM, Anita 50

Calamus-Wheatland 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 6

Carroll 42, ADM, Adel 32

Centerville 70, Davis County, Bloomfield 41

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53, Estherville Lincoln Central 49

Colfax-Mingo 56, Tri-County, Thornburg 43

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45, Union Community, LaPorte City 20

Des Moines Christian 59, Earlham 37

Dike-New Hartford 39, Denver 33

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Valley, West Des Moines 48

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16

Gilbert 67, Carlisle 37

Grundy Center 59, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16

Hinton 59, Sheldon 35

Hudson 64, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 37

Humboldt 68, South Central Calhoun 67, OT

Iowa City West 61, Dubuque, Hempstead 35

Lone Tree 48, Highland, Riverside 37

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Springville 40

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 76, Harris-Lake Park 11

Melcher-Dallas 44, Murray 34

Montezuma 80, Belle Plaine 30

Moravia 61, Moulton-Udell 38

Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 21

North Fayette Valley 49, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 27

North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Central City 50

Northwood-Kensett 33, North Butler, Greene 32

Osage 64, Newman Catholic, Mason City 26

Panorama, Panora 72, Woodward-Granger 25

Pella Christian 59, Oskaloosa 40

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 63, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 51

Riceville 48, Clarksville 42

Rock Valley 49, Spirit Lake 27

Sigourney 61, B-G-M 23

Sioux Center 55, Western Christian 38

Solon 57, Maquoketa 50

South Hardin 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 30

Southeast Valley 52, Webster City 45

Stanton 52, Sidney 45

Underwood 46, Logan-Magnolia 44

Unity Christian 66, Boyden-Hull 45

West Central Valley, Stuart 65, Ogden 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. New Hampton, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content