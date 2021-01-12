Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Brookfield Central 66, Germantown 46
Bruce 61, New Auburn 59
Clear Lake 54, Northwood 37
Coleman 67, Gillett 18
Franklin 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 57
Hurley 57, Mercer 21
Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 56
North Crawford 55, Ithaca 42
Oakfield 77, Valley Christian 60
Phillips 71, Chequamegon 58
Platteville 67, Highland 54
Portage 77, Westfield Area 66
Racine Lutheran 54, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53
Reedsville 70, Stockbridge 63
Saint Francis 85, Heritage Christian 76
Shell Lake 61, Clayton 39
Siren 58, Frederic 45
Wilmot Union 80, Union Grove 48
Wisconsin Dells 52, Adams-Friendship 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 65, Tomah 22
Augusta 66, Gilmanton 40
Beaver Dam 63, Sauk Prairie 44
Dominican 40, Martin Luther 28
Drummond 41, Solon Springs 38
Durand 66, Elmwood/Plum City 22
Grafton 56, Port Washington 27
Green Bay Southwest 87, Manitowoc Lincoln 42
Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29
Monroe 58, Janesville Craig 48
Oak Creek 58, Waterford 18
Potosi/Cassville 59, River Valley 30
Shoreland Lutheran 65, The Prairie School 40
Solon Springs 43, Butternut 37
South Milwaukee 66, Cudahy 39
Stockbridge 43, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40
Wauwatosa West 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 42
Wauwatosa West 64, West Allis Nathan Hale 31
West De Pere 61, New London 48
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Nekoosa 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Almond-Bancroft vs. Wautoma, ccd.
Catholic Memorial vs. Cudahy, ccd.
Granton vs. Abbotsford, ccd.
Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest vs. Destiny, ccd.
New Lisbon vs. Coulee Christian-Providence, ccd.
St. Mary Catholic vs. Sheboygan Christian, ccd.
Stoughton vs. Milton, ccd.
Wayland Academy vs. Dodgeland, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/