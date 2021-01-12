Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:33 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Brookfield Central 66, Germantown 46

Bruce 61, New Auburn 59

Clear Lake 54, Northwood 37

Coleman 67, Gillett 18

Franklin 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 57

Hurley 57, Mercer 21

Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 56

North Crawford 55, Ithaca 42

Oakfield 77, Valley Christian 60

Phillips 71, Chequamegon 58

Platteville 67, Highland 54

Portage 77, Westfield Area 66

Racine Lutheran 54, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53

Reedsville 70, Stockbridge 63

Saint Francis 85, Heritage Christian 76

Shell Lake 61, Clayton 39

Siren 58, Frederic 45

Wilmot Union 80, Union Grove 48

Wisconsin Dells 52, Adams-Friendship 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 65, Tomah 22

Augusta 66, Gilmanton 40

Beaver Dam 63, Sauk Prairie 44

Dominican 40, Martin Luther 28

Drummond 41, Solon Springs 38

Durand 66, Elmwood/Plum City 22

Grafton 56, Port Washington 27

Green Bay Southwest 87, Manitowoc Lincoln 42

Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29

Monroe 58, Janesville Craig 48

Oak Creek 58, Waterford 18

Potosi/Cassville 59, River Valley 30

Shoreland Lutheran 65, The Prairie School 40

Solon Springs 43, Butternut 37

South Milwaukee 66, Cudahy 39

Stockbridge 43, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

Wauwatosa West 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 42

Wauwatosa West 64, West Allis Nathan Hale 31

West De Pere 61, New London 48

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Nekoosa 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Almond-Bancroft vs. Wautoma, ccd.

Catholic Memorial vs. Cudahy, ccd.

Granton vs. Abbotsford, ccd.

Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest vs. Destiny, ccd.

New Lisbon vs. Coulee Christian-Providence, ccd.

St. Mary Catholic vs. Sheboygan Christian, ccd.

Stoughton vs. Milton, ccd.

Wayland Academy vs. Dodgeland, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content