Turkey says its ready to repair frayed ties with Europe

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is ready to repair its frayed relationship with the European Union and called on the 27-nation bloc to display the same determination. In an address to EU nations’ ambassadors in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan also expressed hope that a recent decision by Turkey and Greece to restart talks aimed at resolving their disputes will “herald a new era,” but at the same time called on Greece to avoid steps which he said were escalating tensions. Erdogan’s address comes as Turkey, a candidate to join the EU, has been striking a more conciliatory tone toward its Western allies.