UN official: Terrorists using pandemic to stoke extremism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. counter-terrorism chief is warning that terrorists are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic and appealing to new “racially, ethnically and politically motivated violent extremist groups.” Vladimir Voronkov spoke Tuesday at the U.N. Security Council’s 20th anniversary commemoration of the pivotal resolution to fight terrorism adopted after the 9/11 attacks on the United States — and six days after a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Voronkon said that “the threat of terrorism has persisted, evolved and spread” and terrorists are “riding on the wave tops of polarization and hate speech amplified by the pandemic.”