Volkswagen triples electric car sales ahead of climate rules

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — It’s already shaping up to be a year of the electric car in Europe. Automaker Volkswagen says it tripled sales of all-electric cars last year. And German saw an increased share for zero local emission cars in December. Electrics even nosed out diesels. That was just ahead of the new European Union climate rules that took full effect at the start of 2021. European carmakers have to cut average fleet emissions of greenhouse gases or face heavy fines. In most cases that means selling more cars driven only by a battery and an electric motor, which count for zero emissions under the rules. Electric car sales are being helped by purchase incentives from governments.