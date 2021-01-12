Wausau man pleads no contest to stabbing husband

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A Wausau man has pleaded no contest to stabbing his husband after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Thirty-one-year-old Aaron Hardy-Opper had been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing his husband 11 times last February. Hardy-Opper was found guilty Monday of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after entering his plea. He also pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness. Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran dismissed charges of battery and disorderly conduct. A criminal complaint says Hardy-Opper told detectives he was high on meth and drunk the day of the attack and that he became angry when his husband asked him to leave their house.