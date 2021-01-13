Advocacy group: Biden should revamp US human rights policy

GENEVA (AP) — Human Rights Watch is calling on President-elect Joe Biden to bring “fundamental change” to U.S. policy on human rights and allow criminal investigations of President Donald Trump to “show that the president is not above the law.” Executive Director Kenneth Roth said he hopes the incoming administration will join efforts to improve human rights that other countries largely shouldered during the last four years. Roth made the remarks as Human Rights Watch released its World Report 2021 on Wednesday. The Trump administration has been outspoken on human rights abuses in places like Venezuela and in particular China. Trump also pulled the United States out of the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council.