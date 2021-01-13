Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol last week clamoring to overturn the result of November’s election, photographs captured a man in the crowd wearing a shirt emblazoned with “Camp Auschwitz,” a reference to the Nazi concentration camp. It was just one example of anti-Semitism that was present at the insurrection and raised alarms among Jewish Americans and experts who track discrimination. Some of them say, however, that it’s only the most recent sign of rising anti-Semitism among extremists, and are calling for more concerted efforts to combat it.