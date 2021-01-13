Barbara O’Malley, Martin O’Malley’s mother, dies at 93

BALTIMORE (AP) — Barbara A. O’Malley, the mother of former presidential candidate and Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and a longtime staffer for former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, has died. She was 93. The Baltimore Sun reports she died last Wednesday at a nursing home in Timonium, Maryland. Martin O’Malley says her death was from complications of old age. Barbara O’Malley was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was active in politics before she married in 1954. She spent more than three decades as a stay-at-home mom before joining Mikulski’s staff as a receptionist. At the Capitol, she became known as “Mrs. O.”