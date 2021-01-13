Belgian high schoolers demand to get back in-person learning

BRUSSELS (AP) — A late-stage side effect of the coronavirus pandemic has turned up in Belgium, where a group of teenagers begged to be allowed to go back to school. Fed up with the COVID-19 restrictions keeping them at home most of the time, students in the last two years of a high school in the city of Liege launched an online petition asking for more in-person class time. The petition writers said they worried about their academic progress and complained about a growing loss of motivation sitting alone in front of their computers. The students’ efforts paid off Tuesday, when city officials agreed to get the 16 to 18-year-olds into classrooms at least half-time starting next week.