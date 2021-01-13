Biden’s Commerce nominee says she has ‘blueprint’ for US

President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Commerce Department says if confirmed she will take much of what she has learned improving her home state of Rhode Island’s economy and apply it at the federal level. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that before the pandemic hit Rhode Island had a record number of jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in 30 years, and when she first ran for governor in 2014 the state had the highest unemployment rate in the country. Under her administration, thousands of people retrained for new jobs and the state invested in infrastructure and innovation. She said those initiatives would provide a blueprint for the country.