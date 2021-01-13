China says will defend self over UK Xinjiang labor measures

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will defend itself against a British government demand that companies ensure their supply chains are free from forced labor or face punishing fines. That came after British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said officials have issued guidance to British firms with links to the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang on how to carry out due diligence checks. The government intends to exclude suppliers and review export controls to prevent the shipping of any goods that could contribute to such violations in Xinjiang, where China is accused of widespread rights violations against Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that China would “take all necessary measures” to defend its interests.