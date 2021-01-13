Comfort over style for coaches is college basketball trend

College basketball coaches have dropped the traditional game day attire of coats, ties and dress slacks in favor of polos, quarter-zips and warmup pants. The trend started over the summer with NBA coaches who went casual during the pandemic. Men’s and women’s coaches say they’re more comfortable. The personal tailor for Villanova’s Jay Wright says he doesn’t like the change. Gabriele D’Annunzio says coaches need to look the part. But many coaches say they will never go back to suits.