More contagious COVID-19 variant detected in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials say a new, more contagious form of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in the state. The Department of Health Services says the variant was detected through routine genome sequencing of a specimens collected from a positive COVID-19 test in Eau Claire County. The variant form of the coronavirus was first discovered in England in November and December last year. The variant has since turned up in Colorado, California, Florida, Minnesota, New York and Georgia. Health officials say the variant isn’t any deadlier and vaccines should be effective against it.