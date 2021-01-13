‘Cover up of cover-up’ still led to downsized Russian ban

In the report detailing its decision to shorten Russia’s ban from the Olympics, the highest court in sports blasted the country’s leaders for engaging in “a cover up of the cover-up,” in a state-sponsored doping scheme but reduced the punishment nonetheless. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the 186-page decision that the Court of Arbitration for Sport will release this week on the case between the Russians and the World Anti-Doping Agency. WADA had proposed a four-year ban to Russia for manipulating data it handed over to investigators early in 2019. The CAS arbitrators denounced Russia and reiterated intricate details of its plot to manipulate data, concluding “it will never be possible the number of cheating athletes or officials who may have escaped detection.”