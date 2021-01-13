Downtown La Crosse homicide suspect takes plea deal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Spring Grove man charged with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at a downtown bar last June has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to court records, at a court hearing on Monday, La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Emily Ruud told the court that both sides approved to the plea agreement.

Timothy Young, 32, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of Anthony Fimple.

The criminal complaint said Young was denied entry to the La Crosse Bierhaus, formerly the Twisted Moose, around 12:30 a.m. by Fimple.

Surveillance video showed Young coming back about 10-15 minutes later and pulling up in front of the bar-restaurant, getting a handgun from the trunk, walking up and shooting the victim.

Young then walked back to the car, the complaint said, and sped off.

When looking at the surveillance video, police recognized Young from past encounters with him.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, Young was taken into custody by Onalaska Police. After his arrest, the complaint said "Young made several excited utterances related to the incident including, "I don't care, was worth it," and "I might have overreached a bit but I had enough of his (expletive)".

Court records show that the victim's family has requested they be present for the plea and sentencing. Because of COVID protocols Judge Elliott Levine and both sides are working on how to safely bring all parties together for the hearing. No date was set for the proceeding.