Estonia’s PM resigns over corruption scandal in his party

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s prime minister has handed in his resignation to the Baltic country’s president after a corruption scandal investigated by the police and prosecutors in his Center Party led to key party officials resigning. The move by Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas automatically prompts the resignation of Estonia’s three-party coalition government. Ratas said Wednesday on his Facebook page that “the suspicion expressed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office …. does not mean that someone is definitely guilty but they will inevitably cast a serious shadow over all those involved.” He said he personally has not done anything wrong.