EXPLAINER: What’s next after House impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been impeached by the House days before leaving office, becoming the first American president to be impeached twice. The previous three impeachments took months before a final vote, including investigations and hearings. This time it only took a week after Trump encouraged a crowd of his supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol. Democrats voted to impeach Trump on one charge: “incitement of insurrection.” Even though the trial won’t happen until Trump is already out of office, it could still have the effect of preventing him from running for president again.