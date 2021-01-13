IMPEACHMENT: Here’s how Wisconsin and Minnesota representatives voted

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Democratic and Republican representatives in Wisconsin and Minnesota voted along party lines in the impeachment of President Trump.

The final vote was 232-197 in favor of impeachment in the Democratic-contolled House.

In Minnesota, Republican Reps. Emmer, Fischbach, Hagedorn, and Stauber voted against impeachment. Democratic Reps. Craig, McCollum, Omar, and Phillips voted in favor of impeachment.

In a statement, Minnesota 1st District Representative Jim Hagedorn issued a statement on the vote:

“Instead of looking toward the future and doing the business of the American people, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have prosecuted another unwarranted and politically-motivated impeachment.

“This latest effort by House Democrats to impeach President Trump is further dividing an already splintered nation and subjecting the American people to yet another partisan battle. Democrats began working to impeach and remove the President before he even took the Oath of Office four years ago. They lack credibility on this issue. It is time to move forward as a nation.”

Wisconsin's Congressional delegation voted in a similar fashion.

Republican Reps. Fitzgerald, Gallagher, Grothman, Steil, and Tiffany voted against it. Democratic Reps. Kind, Moore, and Pocan voted in favor of impeachment.

