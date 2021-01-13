Independence School District receives $10,000 grant

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WXOW)- Independence School District was awarded the Ashley for the Arts Community Cares Grant, receiving $10,000 in funding.

Each year, Ashley for the Arts is one of Wisconsin’s largest charity events and serves as a primary fundraiser for the more than 60 local non-profit organizations. Due to the pandemic, the annual art and music festival was cancelled in 2020.

Despite this cancelation, Event Director Cole Bawek said the organization still wanted to make an impact in the community by providing a $10,000 grant to a local group. The grant, open to all non-profit organizations within a 60-mile radius of Arcadia, aims to support companies with community focused projects in art, music, or cultural activities.

After reviewing various applications, Independence School District was selected to receive the Ashley for the Arts Community Cares Grant. The district plans to use the funds to create several art pieces featured throughout downtown Independence.

This artwork may include a series of a sculptures, student art, benches, or murals highlighting the city's tradition of agriculture. District students in grades K-12 will work with the Independence Lions Club and Rainbow Community Club to help plan and create these pieces.

The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2021 and showcased at the Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia’s Memorial Park on August 12-14.

Independence District Counselor and Curriculum Director Dawn Woychik said the grant immediately caught her attention as "a chance to bring meaningful art into our community for Independence residents to enjoy, and as a reason for others to visit and enjoy our small town."

Woychik believes "this year especially we need to focus on bringing light and positivity into our world and what could be better than doing that by combining service and art while engaging our students and community?"

For further information on Ashley for the Arts, visit the organization's website.