Italian PM Conte faces challenge as Renzi again disrupts

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is facing a challenge to his government’s survival. A junior partner, ex-Premier Matteo Renzi, is threatening to pull his party’s support just as Italy is battling the coronavirus pandemic and a recession. For weeks, Renzi has criticized Conte’s plans for using European Union pandemic recovery funds and centralizing government decision-making. If he follows through on threats to yank his small Italy Alive party’s support from the government, the crisis would force Conte into a number of unwelcome scenarios. Those include a Cabinet reshuffle, a confidence vote in parliament to see if he still has a majority, or tendering his resignation.