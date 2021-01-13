Kwik Trip named one of the Best Places to Work in 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Kwik Trip has been awarded the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, as the company is deemed one of the Best Places to Work in 2021.

The award, based solely on the input of employees, determined recipients by examining anonymous staff reviews completed on Glassdoor between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. This feedback measured several variables, including employees' views on their job, work environment, and employer.

In addition, employers also had to receive at least 75 ratings for all eight of the following workplace attributes: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook.

This year, Kwik Trip was ranked #79 on the national list. According to Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow, the organization takes company culture very seriously.

"We always want to be known as a great place to work," said Zietlow. "We are delighted that the comments on Glassdoor were so positive that Kwik Trip is now in the national spotlight for being a top workplace. This is quite an achievement."

With COVID-19, Glassdoor chief executive officer Christian Sutherland-Wong believes this year's recipients have really proven to employees that they will support them even during extraordinary times.

"A mission driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees," said Sutherland-Wong.

Sutherland-Wong congratulates all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners. To see the full list of winners, visit Glassdoor's website.