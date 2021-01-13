Lawyer, 10 others said to be arrested in Hong Kong crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say police have arrested a lawyer and 10 other people on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kongers try to flee the city last year. The reported arrests come during an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the Chinese territory. The South China Morning Post said eight men and three women were arrested for “assisting offenders.” District councillor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung posted on Facebook that national security officers had arrived at his home. Those arrested were suspected of helping the 12 Hong Kong youth who were detained at sea by mainland Chinese authorities while attempting to sail to Taiwan last August.