McConnell open to convicting Trump in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not ruling out that he might vote to convict the now twice-impeached President Donald Trump. The Kentucky Republican is blocking a quick Senate trial of Trump. But he’s told colleagues he’s not made up his mind about how he’ll vote whenever that trial begins. McConnell is Washington’s most influential Republican. The trial probably won’t begin till around Jan. 20. That’s around when Democrats will take majority control of the chamber and the day of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.