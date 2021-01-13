Powerball jackpot hits $550M as Mega Millions grows to $750M

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another night, another chance to win a giant lottery jackpot. Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was worth at least $550 million. Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14. The Powerball prize drawing comes only a day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million ahead the next drawing on Friday night. The prizes have grown so massive because it has been months since anyone has matched all six numbers and won either jackpot. The odds of winning jackpots are one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions. Both games are played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.