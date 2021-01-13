Minnesota reports 1,504 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths in the state

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota reported 1,504 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 50 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll from the virus to 5,774 since the pandemic began.

One of the deaths was in Fillmore County. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said the person was between 85-89.

Another death was in Winona County. MDH said this person was between 80-84 years old.

33 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

Health officials said of those who died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, 3,693 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has reported 440,354 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic including 34,275 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 17,125 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Winona County saw 17 new cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Fillmore County and Houston County each had seven new cases.

The Department also reported approximately 24,000 COVID-19 tests in today's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,006,711. MDH said about 3,104,508 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 419,139 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported on Monday that 154,829 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. Find more information here.

MDH also said a total of 23,018 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,822 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.