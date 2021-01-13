Police say 2 men arrested in Council Bluffs shooting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Council Bluffs say two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other counts in a shooting that left one man critically injured. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night outside the Northgate Apartments in Council Bluffs. Arriving officers found 32-year-old Jeffrey Enders on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. Police say he was hospitalized, but is expected to survive. Police later arrested 22-year-old Gage Eggum, of Omaha, Nebraska, and 28-year-old Cody Chapin, of Council Bluffs, in connection with the shooting.