Small plane crashes in South Carolina neighborhood in fog

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed in dense fog and set a home on fire near an airport in South Carolina’s capital city. A neighbor says a woman inside the home escaped injury, but there was no immediate word on the fate of people in the plane. It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday about a mile from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport, which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia. The Richland County coroner was at the scene in the city’s Rosewood section. Firefighters doused the fire in minutes. Fog lowered visibility around the airport to a quarter-mile at the time of the crash.