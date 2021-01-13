Soldiers repel rebels at Central African Republic capital

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Security forces repelled attacks by rebel forces trying to take over Central African Republic’s capital after intense fighting on its outskirts, officials said. The army has been battling a coalition of rebel forces since the lead up to disputed Dec. 27 elections, with the backing of forces from Rwanda, Russia, France and the United Nations. President Faustin-Archange Touadera was re-elected, but a rebel coalition formed to disrupt the election. The rebel coalition had threatened to take the capital earlier this month following the announcement of Touadera’s victory on Jan. 4. The fighting comes one week before the decision of the Constitutional Court ruling on the results of the provisional elections.