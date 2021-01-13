Target continues to thrive in whirlwind retail environment

NEW YORK (AP) — Target’s strong sales streak extended through the holiday season, as shoppers snapped up everything from clothing to home goods during the pandemic. The Minneapolis company reported Wednesday that its online sales surged 102% for the November and December period. Sales at its stores opened for a least a year rose 4.2%. Customer traffic was up 4.3%, and average dollars spent rose 12.3%. Like many retailers, Target was forced to reinvent the holiday shopping season during the pandemic, encouraging shoppers to shift more of their shopping online and away from the stores.