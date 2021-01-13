Advocacy groups demand resignation of Census Bureau chief

A coalition of civil rights groups is calling for the resignation of U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham after the bureau’s watchdog agency reported that bureau statisticians were being pressured to figure out who is in the U.S. illegally in the waning days of the Trump administration. The civil rights groups said Wednesday in a statement that Dillingham was undermining the statistical agency’s standards for data quality in order to comply with an order from President Donald Trump that was “motivated by partisan objectives.” Trump two years ago ordered the Census Bureau to use administrative records to figure out the citizenship status of residents.