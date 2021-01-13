UN says 1 UN peacekeeper killed, 7 injured in attack in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says assailants have attacked a U.N. convoy in central Mali, killing one U.N. peacekeeper and injuring seven others. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. peacekeeping mission secured the area in Timbuktu, evacuated the casualties, and launched an investigation into the attack. He said no further details were immediately available. Wednesday’s attack came as the U.N. Security Council was being briefed on the current situation in Mali by the head of the U.N. mission. Mali is currently in an 18-month transition to elections following President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s ouster from power by a military junta in August.