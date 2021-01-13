University of Wisconsin System to receive more BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 tests

MADISON (WKOW/CNN) -- Abbott Labs is making its BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 tests commercially available and the first U.S. customer to receive them on a larger scale will be the University of Wisconsin System.

"The University of Wisconsin System strives to be a national leader in combating COVID-19 and our robust testing strategy is one of our most effective means to do it," said Tommy Thompson, president, University of Wisconsin System. "We will continue to be aggressive in acquiring and implementing tests at our universities and our partnership with Abbott is key to making this happen."

The medical devices and health care company said in a news release, it's making tens of millions of BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 tests available every month for organizations including schools, workplaces and pharmacies to buy.

The tests will be sold directly to qualified organizations for $5 each. At-home versions of the test can also be purchased for $25 per test.

Abbott also announced it has fulfilled the federal government's order for 150 million COVID-19 tests.

Those tests were distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They went to states, territories, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home health and hospice agencies, historically Black colleges and universities and the Indian health service.