UW-L WBB eyes another run at the NCAA Tournament

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team is eager to return to the court this season, especially considering the success they had last year.

The Eagles lost their top two scorers from last season but return plenty of firepower otherwise.

UW-L went 19-8 overall and qualified for the NCAA Div. III National Tournament.

The bar will be set high again this season for Coach Middleton, who's entering her fifth season in charge.

"Our chemistry on our team is really good, our culture that we have. Our upper classmen are really helping our younger ones come along. But I also think what's happening out there is really opening our eyes about how important it is to us and how much we do love doing what we do," said Middleton.

"We want to get back to that goal. We had that crazy experience last year where we actually made it to the tournament and we were super-excited to get that. So know that we're all back here I just think that we really want to do that again. So it's really helped us create energy and stuff to work towards that again," said junior Kyah Steiner.

The Eagles will play a conference-only schedule starting in February.