Warm, then winter returns

Sunny Tuesday

Wow what a nice day on Tuesday! Most of us ended up with 30s for afternoon highs with 37 degrees in La Crosse. That is 12 degrees above average for this time of year. We got to see plenty of sunshine for those along and west of the Mississippi River.

Warm and Quiet Wednesday

We are looking at another warm one out there today with highs reaching that 40 degree mark for some. We will likely see mostly cloudy skies, with maybe a few breaks for some sunshine but all in all it looks cloudy. We have the slight chance for a few sprinkles. The better chance for precipitation comes tomorrow.

Wintry Mess

I will let you know right off the bat this is a tricky winter system we are tracking for Thursday and Friday. My Wednesday morning thoughts are as follows. We will see a warm start to the day (30s), with a wintry mix moving through along a cold front early Thursday. Likely rain, freezing rain and snow. This will push through as an initial wave. We will likely see the air cool and a switch over to mostly snow for the afternoon and evening. There are still plenty of questions as to where exactly the center of low pressure sets up. This is a huge factor in snow totals, and therefore I don't have a solid answer for you yet. Likely light to moderate snow will pulse through at times Thursday through Friday AM. It is likely that some in the region could see multiple inches of snow, but the question is to where. It will also be windy as we are close to the center of low pressure, could see gusts up to 25 mph. We will fine tune this forecast throughout the day and night tonight.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears