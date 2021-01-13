World Bank approves cash assistance to crisis-struck Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Bank has approved a $246 million loan to Lebanon to provide emergency cash assistance to nearly 800,000 Lebanese reeling under the country’s compounded economic and health crises. The World Bank said in a statement late Tuesday the loan would also support the development of a national social safety net in Lebanon, which was already struggling with a financial crisis before the pandemic struck, driving nearly half the population of the small country of 6 million into poverty. Over 1 million refugees from Syria also live in Lebanon. Talks with the International Monetary Fund that began last summer have failed to produce a rescue package for the cash-strapped government.